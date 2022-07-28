Ex-All Blacks boss Hansen slams New Zealand Rugby

Former New Zealand head coach Hansen lashed out over the treatment of under-fire All Blacks boss Ian Foster and former Black Ferns coach Glenn Moore, who resigned in April.

Foster, who was appointed as Hansen's successor in 2019, faced questions over his future after a recent series defeat to Ireland that was labelled "not acceptable" by New Zealand Rugby (NZR) CEO Mark Robinson.

The 57-year-old Foster was ultimately backed to remain in the role following an NZR review, while Moore quit after the governing body published a review into the culture and environment of the New Zealand women's side.

Hansen, who masterminded the All Blacks' 2015 Rugby World Cup triumph, has launched a scathing attack on the way NZR is going about its business.

He said in an interview with Today FM: "They've come out and aired all their dirty washing in the front part of the property rather than out the back.

"So their job [NZR] is to run it with strength and leadership but in a way that you're going to look after the people that work for you.

"Otherwise, you'll end up with a high turnover of staff which I think that they're having at the moment. So, the relationship between the board and the exec and players at the moment is probably the worst it's ever been."

Hansen also highlighted the decision to bring in investment from US private equity firm Silver Lake as he accused the governing body of not "doing their job right".

He added: "If you look back to when we were really successful from about 2010 through to 2019, which was our most successful era, the board and the exec at the rugby union were humming.

"There was complete togetherness and connection was with the actual All Blacks team."

Hansen backed CEO Robinson but said the long-serving Steve Tew, who previously held that position, should have been persuaded to stay on to provide a period of transition.

"I think he [Robinson] is up to the job, but you've got to remember, he's just in the job," Hansen said. "The period we're going through at the moment with COVID, no one else has ever had to do that in their time."

Hansen said he "can't fathom" why NZR found themselves with Tew and Foster "running the ship" when they are, by his description, "relatively inexperienced".

"Again, that's a board decision," Hansen said. "Mark Robinson is going to be a good CEO, however... everyone is into Sam Cane about his captaincy... I remember in 2007 Richie McCaw was the worst captain we've ever had according to the media and public, well he went on to become the greatest captain we've ever had."