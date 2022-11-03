Campbell to make first Wallabies start against France

Campbell replaces Tom Banks at Stade de France, while Nic White gets the nod over Tate McDermott at scrum-half following the narrow win over Scotland last weekend.

The absence of Allan Alaalatoa with concussion sees tighthead prop Taniela Tupou come into the side and Lalakai Foketi is back at inside centre in Paris.

Will Skelton is picked for the first team this year, but the towering lock has been named among the replacements.

Romain Ntamack and Cyril Baille are named in a France side that includes 11 alterations from the team that started a win over Japan in the second Test in July.

Fly-half Ntamack and prop Baille have been troubled by injuries, but the duo will take on the Wallabies.

The Six Nations will be without the injured Paul Willemse and Melvyn Jaminett, so Thibaud Flament starts in the second row and Thomas Ramos plays at full-back.



France team: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Thibaud Flament, Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Dany Priso, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Kilian Geraci, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Matthieu Jalibert.

Australia team: Jock Campbell, Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Lalakai Foketi, Tom Wright, Bernard Foley, Nic White; James Slipper (captain), David Porecki, Taniela Tupou, Nick Frost, Cadeyrn Neville, Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper, Rob Valetini.

Replacements: Folau Fainga'a, Matt Gibbon, Tom Robertson, Will Skelton, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Hunter Paisami, Reece Hodge.