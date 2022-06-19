Barbarians humiliate England at Twickenham

La Rochelle lock Skelton was sent off in the 37th minute after connecting with the head of Patrick Schickerling but the invitational side nevertheless dominated on Monday (AEST).

Charles Ollivon crossed, with Damian Pernaud getting a brace and Baptiste Couilloud, Max Spring and Antoine Hastoy going over, while a penalty try was also awarded as Eddie Jones' team were easily dispatched.

Joe Cokanasiga, Jonny May and Marcus Smith scored for England but the latter missed all three conversions to cap off a sorry day.

With several experienced players in the squad, the showing will concern Jones ahead of England's tour of Australia, with the scoreline representing his biggest defeat as the team's coach.

However, he made it clear that the team utilised at Twickenham was not a true reflection of the squad he will select to take Down Under.

"It was a different sort of game, it's not England, it's an England select team," Jones said.

"We're disappointed we couldn't do more with our set-piece. We tried to get onto front foot but we didn't execute.

"This is not the England side. This was a warm-up game. We don't like to concede 50 points. We don't want that score.

"We tried to play differently, purposefully from our own 22. Thy had more combinations than we did."

In an interview with Amazon Prime, Jones added: "Obviously we are disappointed with the result.

"In terms of preparation for the tour, we tried a few different things and we weren't good enough but there are a few guys who played their first senior game and a few guys that played their first game for a few years.

"There is a big gap between club level and international rugby and some of the guys experienced that today and they will be better for it."