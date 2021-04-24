In a game characterised by wasteful finishing from Jurgen Klopp's men, Mohamed Salah's third-minute strike looked enough to move them back into the fourth and final UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

But after seeing a Callum Wilson equaliser harshly ruled out for handball by VAR (video assistant referee) at the death, the Magpies finally got their goal as Joe Willock thrashed home late on.

Newcastle now sits nine points clear of the relegation zone as a result of a recent recovery that looks certain to preserve its top-flight status.