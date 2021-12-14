Villa too good for lacklustre Norwich December 15, 2021 00:33 1:29 min Aston Villa climbed to ninth in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over bottom club, Norwich. Highlights Aston Villa Norwich City Football Premier League -Latest Videos 1:29 min Villa too good for lacklustre Norwich 1:31 min Manchester City in seventh heaven after Leeds rout 5:34 min Gnabry scores hat-trick as Bayern stretches lead 1:03 min Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy 0:28 min Aguero to give statement amid retirement reports 3:04 min Dieng stunner lights up Marseille win 0:21 min Xavi unfazed by Saudi Arabia hosting Maradona Cup 1:26 min The top 10 A-League Men goal-scorers 1:38 min Rogic slams home winner for Celtic 0:48 min Manchester United's trip to Brentford postponed