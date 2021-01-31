Werner arrived at Stamford Bridge with a reputation as a prolific goalscorer following his move from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig

But the Germany international has scored just four times in 20 Premier League appearances, with his blank in Monday's (AEDT) 2-0 win over Burnley stretching his barren run to 12 top-flight games.

The 24-year-old managed three shots on target against the Clarets – more than any other player – and had more touches inside the opposition penalty area (nine) than anyone else.

Despite another scoreless outing, Tuchel has no doubts over Werner's self-belief.

"He is totally into it, he gives everything," Tuchel explained.

"You can see, like every striker in the world, these guys are sensitive and nothing helps better than goals.

"If they miss the goals for a certain time then it isn't the same for them, it is not special to Timo, it happens with every striker in the world.

"He was confident to play but that is something you cannot demand, you either have it or you don't. But it is no problem, maybe he just needs to find an easy goal to bring out the last per cent."

Tuchel acknowledged Chelsea might have to adapt their system to the best out of Werner.

"We need to improve to bring him into situations to be decisive for us," added Tuchel.

"As long as he has the impact, works like he worked today, we will support him. We missed some chances to use him in counter-attacks which is his big strength, he has pure speed."

Goals from Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso secured the points for Chelsea but the standout performer for the Blues was Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The winger produced more crosses (six) than any other player in an attacking display full of swagger.

Tuchel said he already knew of the 20-year-old's quality before he took over from Frank Lampard and hopes Odoi can help spark Werner and his fellow strikers into life in front of goal.

"There were big rumours around him and Bayern Munich but he was in the focus way before I ever thought about being his manager," Tuchel added.

"He had another good game, if we can improve the precision of our guys in the box then maybe we can score more goals.

"He can have his input on the line, he has the ability to be decisive with his runs, his speed and at the moment we have opted for this structure."