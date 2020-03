After a stirring performance, Wolves moved above Tottenham into sixth and now sit just three points behind Chelsea in fourth spot.

Spurs were leading at the break after Serge Aurier scored his first league goal for three years in the last minute of the half, Matt Doherty having cancelled out Steven Bergwijn's opener.

But Diogo Jota scored his sixth goal in three games to get Wolves level before he impressively set up Jimenez to decide the contest with 17 minutes remaining.

READ MORE