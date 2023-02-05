Kane became Spurs' all-time leading scorer with the lone strike of the game as a 1-0 home victory over City handed Arsenal a huge boost in the Premier League title race.

Leader Arsenal's 1-0 defeat at lowly Everton offered the reigning champion the chance to cut the gap to just two points but Tottenham did its north London rival a favour a day later.

Kane's cool 15th-minute finish, which also marked his 200th Premier League strike, took him past Jimmy Greaves onto 267 goals for Tottenham, which defended resolutely to see out victory despite a late red card for Cristian Romero.

Spurs, without head coach Antonio Conte after gallbladder surgery, moved within a point of the top four, while City trails Arsenal by five having played a game more.

Manuel Akanji could only head straight at Hugo Lloris after five minutes with a presentable chance as a City side – with Kevin De Bruyne on the bench – enjoyed a dominant opening.

But Spurs struck first against the run of play as Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg nipped in front of Rico Lewis before offloading to Kane, who finished into the bottom-left corner for a historic goal.

Jack Grealish curled narrowly wide and Riyad Mahrez's fizzing close-range effort was denied by the crossbar as City searched for a response before the interval.

Pep Guardiola sent on De Bruyne for Mahrez before the hour and his short free-kick teed up Julian Alvarez, whose arrowing drive was thwarted by Eric Dier's goal-line block.

Alvarez whistled another thumping effort narrowly wide soon after and, although Romero was dismissed after picking up a second booking for a foul on Grealish, City was ultimately frustrated.

Tottenham and Conte were left to a rue a missed chance after squandering a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 at City last month.

However, managed by assistant Cristian Stellini in Conte's absence–, it exacted revenge to win a fourth straight home league game against City.

Guardiola's men did not score in any of those fixtures, marking just the third time City has lost four straight Premier League away games against an opponent without netting.

Not only did Kane surpass the late Greaves to etch his name in Tottenham history, the England striker also joined an illustrious Premier League club with his calm first-half strike.

Kane is just the third player to hit the double century of goals in the competition, achieving the feat in 304 games – Alan Shearer needed 306, while Wayne Rooney required 462.