beIN SPORTS has produced 30 years of Hurt – a special documentary chronicling Liverpool’s arduous run since the last time it won the league in 1990, which Premiere’s tomorrow on beIN 2 from 8pm (AEST)

Liverpool enjoyed a renaissance in recent seasons under Jurgen Klopp, who fans hail as the saviour to bring the proud club back to their former glory.

The German tactician lead Liverpool to win the UEFA Champions League last season, while building an almost insurmountable 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League this campaign before the party was abruptly halted by the cruelest of interventions: a devastating global pandemic.

COVID-19 has brought football to a screeching halt with fears the Premier League season may not resume, which would cruelly deny Liverpool the Premier League title, again.

To mark the premiere of 30 years of Hurt, here’s a look back at the decisive moments over the last 30 years where the Reds struck out in their bid to reclaim league supremacy.

Gerrard's infamous slip: 2013-2014

A Liverpool legend and club captain - Steven Gerrard was the last person expected to slip-up in Liverpool's title pursuit in 2013-2014, but that’s exactly what the midfielder did in a top-of-the-table clash against Chelsea in April.

With three games to go, a win would have extended Liverpool’s lead at the top to eight points – enough of a buffer to go on and win the league, but the football gods had other plans.

The scores were level heading into half-time when Liverpool's inspirational skipper infamously slipped in possession, and Demba Ba pounced to the mistake to give Chelsea the lead.

The Blues went on to win 2-0 and Liverpool's capitulation continued, blowing a 3-0 lead against Crystal Palace in its next match to hand Manchester City the league title.

An ALMOST perfect season: 2018-2019

Heading into 2018-2019, Liverpool was a genuine title contender, with boom defender Virgil Van Dijk and Allison in goals to balance the world’s best attacking trio at the time in Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

However, despite accumulating 97 points and losing only once (against eventual champion Manchester City) Liverpool fell agonisingly short of a Premier League triumph yet again.

City lost more games than the Reds, but Pep Guardiola’s side held on to prevail in arguably the most fiercely-contested title race in history.

When Rafa struck out: 2008-2009

Rafa Benitez was widely tipped to end Liverpool’s domestic cause in 2008-2009, with a star-studded side featuring Steven Gerrard, peak Fernando Torres and Xabi Alonso.

Despite doing the double over eventual Champion Manchester United, the Reds succumbed to a few frustrating draws and finished the season four points behind the Red Devils as runner-up.

Will COVID-19 deny the Reds again?

The Reds shook off the disappointment of last season, and appeared finally destined to end their 30-year wait with a 22-point lead by February but the football gods work in mysterious ways.

The unprecedented spread of a global pandemic has stopped all football and the broader global community as a whole.

Despite the Premier League’s efforts to resume the season, doubts remain over whether it can after Ligue 1 and the Eredivisie decided to void their 2019-2020 campaigns.

If the Premier League is forced into such a move, it would once again deny Liverpool in the cruellest possible way – confirming yet again that the proud club’s quest to end its league title drought is cursed.