Frank Lampard's side was outstanding in victory over Tottenham but fell well short of the same standards four days later and could have few complaints after falling a third defeat in four top-flight matches at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Obafemi, who started as Southampton rested the in-form Danny Ings for the first of two games in 48 hours, lit up a poor first period with a fine run and finish after 31 minutes.

Chelsea upped the tempo after the interval following the introduction of Mason Mount and a switch to a back four, but the Saints - who have now won back-to-back away games to climb away from the relegation zone - were worthy winners and grabbed a second goal when Nathan Redmond finished a wonderful move with 17 minutes remaining.

Neither goalkeeper was forced into a meaningful save in a dire opening half-hour as Chelsea dominated possession but offered a distinct lack of quality in the final third.

The host side was then stunned after Callum Hudson-Odoi was dispossessed near the halfway line. Saints skipper Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg played an incisive ball into Obafemi and the striker quickly turned and drove forward, cutting inside Kurt Zouma, before curling a glorious left-footed finish into the top-left corner.

Alex McCarthy pawed away a Chelsea corner that had been flicked on at the near post eight minutes later and Tammy Abraham fired into the side-netting at the start of the second half.

However, it was Southampton who continued to produce the best attacking play despite their limited share of possession.

Fikayo Tomori got a key touch to prevent Che Adams connecting with another cross from Redmond, who also drew a save from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

With Chelsea labouring at the other end, a flowing Southampton move then sealed the points, Redmond dinking the ball over Kepa after great work from Stuart Armstrong.