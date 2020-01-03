A short statement on Spurs' website did not provide an update on the severity of the tear or a timescale for his recovery, although it is thought he will likely not play again until March at the earliest.

Head up. Tough times don’t last, tough people do. pic.twitter.com/tqK526b3Ow — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 3, 2020

"We can confirm that Harry Kane suffered a tear in his left hamstring during our New Year's Day fixture against Southampton," the statement read.

"Our medical staff will continue to review the injury with treatment ongoing."