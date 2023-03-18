Antonio Conte's men appeared to be heading above Manchester United to third in the Premier League, providing a fine response to Newcastle United putting pressure on them a day earlier, but Saints battled back from 3-1 down to rescue a point.

Pedro Porro's first Premier League goal put Spurs ahead at the end of a stop-start first half, before Saints levelled through Che Adams early in the second.

Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic then seemed to have put the game beyond the home side.

However, Theo Walcott earned Southampton a lifeline and Ward-Prowse's emphatic late spot-kick left Spurs reeling.