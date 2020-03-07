Liverpool made history by winning a 22nd home league game in succession, despite Callum Wilson netting a controversial opener after a push on Joe Gomez in the build-up went unpunished by referee Paul Tierney and a VAR check.

Jurgen Klopp's side started sluggishly but reacted to that setback brilliantly, with Mane teeing up Salah to mark his 100th Premier League appearance for the club with a goal in the 25th minute.

22 - Liverpool have now won their last 22 Premier League home games, the longest such winning run in English top-flight history. Catch. #LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/PJ4Mb6y1YW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2020

Mane capitalised on further shoddy Bournemouth defending to ensure Liverpool bounced back from its first league loss of the season to Watford last weekend, as well as an FA Cup defeat to Chelsea in midweek.

Bournemouth took a surprise lead inside nine minutes, Gomez nudged off the ball by Wilson before the striker rounded off a neat move involving Philip Billing and Jefferson Lerma with a tap-in at the back post.

It was almost two five minutes later when Nathan Ake's powerful header was unconvincingly palmed onto the crossbar by Adrian, who started in place of the injured Alisson.

However, Liverpool waas back on level terms when Jack Simpson, sent on for the injured Steve Cook, was caught on the ball by Mane and his pass to Salah was fired through the legs of Lerma and into the bottom-right corner.

Virgil van Dijk intercepted a pass from Lewis Cook and quickly fed Mane, who was played onside by Ake and slid a cool finish beyond Aaron Ramsdale in the 33rd minute.

The tempo noticeably dipped after half-time and only a brilliant goal-line clearance from James Milner, who started at left-back with Andy Robertson rested as a precaution, stopped Ryan Fraser from restoring parity after the hour mark.

Mane rattled the upright with a beautiful, curling effort from 25 yards and Roberto Firmino blazed a glorious chance over in added time, but two goals were enough for Liverpool to secure a landmark result.