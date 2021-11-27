WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via Arsenal TV ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mikel Arteta's side saw its eight-game unbeaten league run end at Liverpool last weekend, while Newcastle, with Eddie Howe in the dugout for the first time, was the only winless team in England's top four tiers after 12 games.

Jonjo Shelvey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both struck the woodwork in the first half at Emirates Stadium before Saka eventually broke the deadlock after 56 minutes.

Substitute Martinelli added a second just 93 seconds after his introduction as Arsenal moved level on points with fourth-placed West Ham united, which plays Manchester City on Monday (AEDT).

Saka poked narrowly wide and Martin Dubravka excellently parried away Martin Odegaard's free-kick as the hosts looked to score first for the 17th consecutive top-flight meeting with Newcastle.

Aaron Ramsdale then pushed Shelvey's long-range attempt on to the crossbar before Aubameyang inexplicably hit the right-hand post from point-blank range after Emile Smith Rowe's saved header.

Saka's low drive was denied by Dubravka after the interval, though there was no stopping the 20-year-old when he drilled into the bottom-right corner after Nuno Tavares's offload.

Martinelli, who replaced Saka, doubled the damage 10 minutes later with a volley past the incoming Dubravka from Takehiro Tomiyasu's chipped pass.

Substitute Jacob Murphy looked to respond but prodded wide as Arsenal continued its 22-game unbeaten run against sides starting the day bottom of the table.