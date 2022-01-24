Watford went down 3-0 at home to Norwich on Saturday (AEDT), extending its winless run in all competitions to nine games – its worst such stretch since December 2013.

It proved to be the final straw, with Ranieri having only claimed seven points from a possible 39 since taking over from Xisco Munoz in October.

He became Watford's 15th manager since Giampaolo Pozzo bought the club in June 2012 and leaves without having much of an impact.

The club released a statement confirming the news on Monday.

Watford praised the "integrity" of the 70-year-old, but explained they felt a change was required to give Ranieri's replacement enough time in their fight against relegation.

"Watford Football Club confirms the departure of head coach Claudio Ranieri," it read.

"The Hornets' board recognises Claudio as a man of great integrity and honour, who will always be respected here at Vicarage Road for his efforts in leading the team with dignity.

"However the board feels that, with nearly half of the Premier League campaign remaining, a change in the head coach position now will give a new appointment sufficient time to work with a talented squad to achieve the immediate goal of retaining Premier League status.

"No further club comment will be made until this new appointment is confirmed in due course."

Watford will hope to end a run of 30 Premier League games without a clean sheet when it travels to Burnley on 6 February.