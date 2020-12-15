Pep thwarted again as Baggies survive City siege

On the back of a lacklustre Manchester derby, City once again lacked the cutting edge it has so often shown under Pep Guardiola's tutelage.

Ilkay Gundogan's 30th-minute strike – his first in the Premier League in almost a year – nosed City ahead on Wednesday (AEDT), but they were pegged back when Dias turned in Semi Ajayi's wayward effort.

Though Sergio Aguero made his return late on, City failed to pick the lock, Sam Johnstone making two wonderful stoppage-time saves either side of Gundogan curling a free-kick inches wide as the Baggies held on for a hard-earned point.

Despite enjoying 63.2 per cent possession in the opening five minutes, City should have been behind when Grant found space in their area, only to curl a tame effort straight at Ederson.

Rodri sent a header over from Kevin De Bruyne's excellent corner in the 25th minute, yet City soon had the lead its dominance warranted.

Joao Cancelo fed Raheem Sterling, who rolled it back for Gundogan to sweep home his first Premier League goal in 359 days.

De Bruyne's set-piece skill opened up West Brom again in the 38th minute, with Cancelo volleying wide from a deep corner.

For all City's dominance, it was West Brom who struck next – Ajayi managing to get away a shot that diverted in off Dias to level the scores at half-time.

De Bruyne prodded wide from 18 yards shortly after the restart, before again turning provider with a corner, from which Gabriel Jesus headed over.

Johnstone thwarted Jesus and De Bruyne as City kept up the pressure, with Guardiola turning to Aguero with 15 minutes remaining, but West Brom’s goalkeeper again came up with the goods in injury time.

Having kept out a close-range header from Gundogan – who subsequently sent a free-kick into the side netting – Johnstone spread himself to deny Sterling a last-gasp winner and seal a deserved draw.