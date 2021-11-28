Since being appointed ahead of the 2016-2017 season, Guardiola has led City to three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and four Carabao Cups, while it was runner-up to Chelsea in last season's Champions League final.

Guardiola has a contract to remain at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 and may yet prolong his stay with the blue half of Manchester.

The 50-year-old has an interest in taking on an international management role in the future but says regardless he will only ever work for City in England, even suggesting he could one day take on a different position at the club.

"I've said many times when we've finished our part here, for the pleasure to live in a European Championship, a World Cup, I would like to live it but I know it is not easy to find it because normally there are few positions," Guardiola said ahead of City's Premier League clash with West Ham on Sunday.

"I think it is difficult for it to happen. I would like it but, at the same time, if it does not happen I will train a club. That is not a problem.

"In England, being here, I think I will always be at Man City. If I had to come back I would come back to Man City, if they want me. I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club."

Guardiola's is a name that has in the past been touted as a future England manager, with present boss Gareth Southgate having recently penned a new deal through to the end of 2024.

But Guardiola praised the Three Lions manager for the work he has done with the national team and has no desire to put his name in the frame for a position that is already occupied.

"Gareth has done an incredible job, reaching the final of the Euros and the semi-finals of the last World Cup," said Guardiola.

"This is a huge success for English football. He has extended his contract and what I want is after that [for him] to extend for more years, if he is happy to do it.

"I am not here to take anyone's position. It is not my target. As long as it is possible to be here, as much as my energy is there and my love for what I am doing is here, [I will be]. After that I don't know what is going to happen."