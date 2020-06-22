Pep and City motivated by pain of losing title June 22, 2020 02:24 1:02 min Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that the pain of losing the Premier League crown to Liverpool this season will benefit his side next term. News Manchester City Football Premier League Pep guardiola -Latest Videos 4:03 min LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Real Madrid 3:42 min Zidane now second in all-time wins as Madrid coach 4:03 min Benzema winner sends Real Madrid top 3:06 min LaLiga: Valencia v Osasuna 1:31 min Premier League: Newcastle v Sheffield United 1:31 min Premier League: Aston Villa v Chelsea 1:31 min Premier League: Everton v Liverpool 1:31 min Merseyside rivals draw blank in derby 0:38 min Lampard hails 'hungry' Pulisic 1:31 min Pulisic, Giroud fire Chelsea past Villa