Southampton was thrashed 9-0 by Manchester United in midweek after a second-minute red card for Alexandre Jankewitz.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's men got off to another nightmare start as Joe Willock, on his Newcastle debut, and Miguel Almiron's deflected strike put the Magpies 2-0 up inside 26 minutes.

Willock, who joined on loan from Arsenal on transfer deadline day, opened the scoring in a thrilling clash.

Takumi Minamino's strike in his first appearance for the Saints on loan from Liverpool reduced the deficit before Almiron struck again in first-half stoppage-time.

A fine James Ward-Prowse free-kick dragged the visitors back into it and Southampton should have taken advantage after Jeff Hendrick's red card and Fabian Schar's premature departure through injury, which left Newcastle down to nine as it had used all its substitutes.

But Newcastle held on to claim just its second win in 14 attempts in all competitions as it moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone.