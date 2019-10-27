Newcastle's waves of first-half pressure almost paid off when Miguel Almiron lashed a shot into the side-netting after outpacing Romain Saiss.

Less than three minutes later Jamaal Lascelles broke the deadlock, rising at the near post to meet Federico Fernandez's cross with a crashing downward header that gave Rui Patricio no chance.

Wolves raised their game in the second half and Diogo Jota was denied in a one-on-one with Dubravka when the Slovakian goalkeeper reacted quickly to block his low, close-range shot.