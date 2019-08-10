John McGinn's ninth-minute goal seemed set to mark Villa's return to the top flight in style, with UEFA Champions League finalists Spurs, playing without the benched Christian Eriksen for more than an hour, struggling to break down Dean Smith's side.

Eriksen's introduction sparked urgency into Tottenham's attack and, after Tom Heaton had made a fantastic stop to deny Davinson Sanchez, Ndombele slammed home a brilliant equaliser at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Another terrific Heaton stop kept Eriksen at bay, but Villa's resistance was ended when Kane capitalised on a mistake from Jack Grealish before excellently tucking in his second to add gloss to a hard-fought win.