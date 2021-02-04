Lingard, who joined West Ham on loan from Manchester United last month, marked his debut with a brace in a 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

He became just the second player to score twice on his Premier League debut for the club, after Trevor Sinclair against Everton in January 1998.

A 24-time England international, Lingard last played for his country in mid-2019, but Moyes believes the form he showed against Villa could lead to a recall.

"I think he's still getting used to us and we're getting used to him, but we're thrilled because he made a difference to the team," the West Ham manager said.

"If he keeps up that form, it won't be long until he's back in the England squad if he keeps up that level which he done tonight, adding goals to it as well but as long as he keeps adding them for West Ham we'll be happy.

"It was a great opening night for him, not only the goals but he made the team play better tonight as well."

Lingard is the sixth different player to score for both West Ham and Manchester United in the Premier League, joining Rio Ferdinand, Teddy Sheringham, Michael Carrick, Carlos Tevez and Javier Hernandez.

He had a game-high six shots against Villa, and no West Ham player had more successful passes (41) or passes in the opposition half (34) than Lingard.

West Ham is fifth in the Premier League table ahead of a trip to Fulham on Sunday (AEDT).