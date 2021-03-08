Bale failed to force his way into the Spurs side following his return to the Premier League club on loan from Real Madrid.

The Wales forward struggled to make an impact after so long on the sidelines as he was hampered by injury problems, but he has looked much more like his former self in recent weeks.

Bale scored twice in a 4-1 defeat of Crystal Palace on Monday (AEDT), taking his tally to six goals in as many games along with three assists.

The 31-year-old had netted just four times and not laid a single goal on in 16 matches prior to his recent purple patch and Spurs boss Mourinho applauded the way he has put such a difficult period behind him.

Mourinho said: "I found psychological scars. When you have a couple of seasons with lots of injuries I think it is not about the muscular scars but the psychological scars - that brings fears and instability.

"There is a moment when you are working very well and everyone around you is giving everything we can give, there is a moment where that psychological barrier has to be broken.

"And he broke it. It was him, not us. We just supported him."

Spurs are sixth in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, and have won their last four games in all competitions.