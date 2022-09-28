Spurs stand unbeaten in the first seven Premier League matches of the season and can move top of the standings on Saturday if they beat rival Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The north London duo, alongside defending champions Manchester City, have led the charge in the early months of the campaign, with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United encountering issues.

City stands as the favourite in the eyes of many, with Spurs and the Gunners' credentials still being debated, but Moura is insistent his side will be in the running this year.

"To be quite honest, of all the seasons I've been here, I think this is the one we have the best chance, this is the one we have the greatest expectation," he said.

"I think we can [challenge for the title] because of the quality of the squad, the quality of the coach and the team as a whole.

"The squad has strengthened in these years and has been getting stronger on the national stage and on the world stage.

"Tottenham today are a great power in football.

"We have a very qualified squad. So, I believe that of all the years I've been here, this is the year we're closest to the title.

"We know it's very difficult, the Premier League is the most competitive league in the world. There are many teams that are strong this year, so we know about the competition.

"But I think we can manage to fight for the title."

Moura made it clear that a trophy is necessary for the season to represent success for Spurs, particularly with the club having not lifted silverware since winning the League Cup back in 2008.

"I can speak for myself personally, but I believe it's a collective thought - I think a successful season would be winning a title," he said.

"A team like ours, which has the structure it has, the investment it has, the stars it has, not only as a player but as a coach as well, going so long without winning a title means winning the trophy this year would be a very positive point.

"With the other teams, with everything they've conquered in the last few years, winning a title would be fantastic for us."