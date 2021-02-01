Matip sustained the blow, which robs Liverpool of another key player at the back, in its 3-1 win at Tottenham on Friday (AEDT).

The Reds were already without long-term absentees Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, with Jordan Henderson and Nathaniel Phillips pressed into service at the heart of defence as Liverpool beat West Ham 3-1 on Monday.

Moves to address the lack of defensive options were made on Monday's transfer deadline day, Liverpool signing Ben Davies from Preston North End and Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke until the end of the season.

On Matip's injury, manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool's official website: "It was really unlucky because it was a brilliant challenge he made actually, he saved our life in that moment in the Tottenham game when he won the challenge against Son [Heung-min].

"But he injured his ankle and played the game on and now is out for the season, so you can imagine how much he tried to stay on the pitch and tried to help us.

"We will wait for him. He has now the rest of this season, then the summer, then the pre-season to get ready again and he will be ready again."

Speaking about Kabak, Klopp added: "He came very young to Germany and everybody was clear he was a massive talent.

"He is only 20 now. He plays in his second club [in Germany]; he is at Schalke and unfortunately they are in a bad position in the moment. For him, I think it's a really good moment to make the move because, like each player in the world, you need a stable team around you and that's what we can deliver.

"We deliver a stable team and you can play your position, you don't have to be 20 with pretty much everything on the pitch and not allowed to make mistakes anymore.

"He's really a big, big talent and we are really looking forward to working with him."