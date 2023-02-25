WATCH Arsenal TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Mikel Arteta's side ended a three-game winless run in the league with a 4-2 victory over Aston Villa last weekend and it picked up where it left off with a convincing win at King Power Stadium.

Martinelli scored the deciding goal less than a minute into second half, and the Brazilian was lucky to escape serious injury after being caught on the knee by Wilfred Ndidi as he slotted past Danny Ward.

Arsenal thought it had taken the lead shortly before the half-hour mark when Leandro Trossard whipped into the top corner from 18 yards.

That joy was short lived, however, as referee Craig Pawson ruled the goal out for a foul on Ward by Ben White after a pitch-side review.

Leicester had the ball in the back of the net through Kelechi Iheanacho soon after, but that was also chalked off after the Nigerian had strayed offside.

Arsenal started the second half in electric fashion and was ahead within 51 seconds of the restart, Martinelli sliding past Ward after being played in by Trossard.

Leicester threw on Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans after that, yet Arsenal's grasp on the three points never looked in danger in the closing stages as it cantered to another important victory.

The Gunners have now won three consecutive away league games against the Foxes for just the second time, previously doing so between December 1913 and September 1925.

Arsenal hosts Everton at Emirates Stadium on Thursday (AEDT), with Leicester at home to Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup fifth round a day earlier.