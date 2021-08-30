Ruben Dias has signed a new six-year contract with Manchester City, the club announced on Tuesday (AEST).
The centre-back enjoyed a fantastic first year in English football and has been rewarded with a new deal that will keep him with the Premier League champions until 2027.
- Dias joined from Benfica for a reported £65million (€89m) in September 2020, with his previous deal having run though 2025-26.