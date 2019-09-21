Harry Kane's brilliant improvised finish saw Spurs head into half-time with the advantage on Sunday (AEST) but a spirited Leicester, which had seen an Ayoze Perez goal chalked off early on, fought back after the interval.

After a Serge Aurier strike had been ruled out by VAR because of the tightest of offside decisions, Ricardo Pereira got the Foxes back on level terms when he arrived to convert Jamie Vardy's low cross.

Leicester's comeback was then crowned when the impressive Maddison struck from distance five minutes from time.

The result means Tottenham has not won an away game in the Premier League since January, while Leicester climbs above it into the top four.