Liverpool's dire run of form continued as Wolves recorded a 3-0 thrashing of the beleaguered Reds at Molineux.

The Reds' bid for a first Premier League victory of 2023 never got going as Craig Dawson scored on his club debut after Joel Matip's own goal put Wolves firmly in control within 12 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp's team enjoyed plenty of possession after the break but any hopes of a comeback were dashed with 19 minutes left as Ruben Neves capped a swift break for the host.

As well as avenging last month's FA Cup exit against Liverpool, Wolves claimed a huge three points in its bid to avoid relegation, leaving Liverpool in 10th and winless in four league matches.

Wolves needed just five minutes to breach a Liverpool defence bereft of confidence, as Hwang Hee-chan's cut-back spun off Matip and against the post before crossing the goal-line.

Rocked by that goal, Liverpool fell further behind seven minutes later when Joe Gomez inexplicably headed Matheus Cunha's cross away from Alisson's grasp, allowing Dawson to fire high into the net from close range.

Jose Sa denied Darwin Nunez with a one-on-one save two minutes later but Liverpool was fortunate to reach half-time only two down when Matheus Nunes broke clear to draw a similar stop from Alisson.

Max Kilman cleared off the line amid a goalmouth scramble as Liverpool looked to respond after the break while Mohamed Salah bent an effort narrowly wide of the bottom-left corner.

Sa made another huge save from Nunez's low strike as Wolves sat deep to defend its lead before Julen Lopetegui's men made the points safe.

Adama Traore broke clear to tee up Neves for a neat left-footed finish from the Portugal midfield ace.