With Liverpool losing to West Ham United last time out, Arsenal went into Sunday's (AEDT) match holding the longest unbeaten run of any side in the Premier League, but its streak was ended in emphatic fashion.

Sadio Mane put Liverpool ahead in the 39th minute, with Diogo Jota capitalising on Nuno Tavares's error to double the lead.

Aaron Ramsdale did his best to keep the score down but Mohamed Salah got in on the act before substitute Takumi Minamino scored within 56 seconds of coming on to add further gloss to a win that sends Liverpool second.

It took a touchline fracas that resulted in both managers being booked to spark the match into life, shortly after Alexandre Lacazette had a goal rightly disallowed for offside.

That incident seemed to fuel Liverpool's fire and Salah should have opened the scoring but instead directed a close-range attempt at Ramsdale, who subsequently flicked over Trent Alexander-Arnold's shot.

Yet the pressure finally told when Mane met Alexander-Arnold's brilliant free-kick, with Ramsdale unable to keep the header out despite getting a hand to it.

Liverpool's second was of Arsenal's making. Tavares's dreadful pass across his own box fell to Jota, who coolly rounded Ben White and Ramsdale to slot home.

Ramsdale denied Jota a second before the hour, lunging bravely at the forward's feet after Salah's wonderful first-time pass, before making a fantastic save from the Portugal international in the 68th minute.

But Arsenal's run of conceding at least three goals at Anfield was extended to six league matches when Salah nudged in from Mane's cross, with Minamino then prodding in with one of his first touches to round off the scoring.