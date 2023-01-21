WATCH Livepool TV on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The clubs find themselves level on points in mid-table and this 0-0 result does neither side's hopes of challenging for the top four any good.

Kai Havertz thought he had given Chelsea the lead inside three minutes, only for the video assistant referee (VAR) to rule it out for a tight offside, while Benoit Badiashile wasted a good opportunity.

New signing Mykhailo Mudryk was handed his debut in the second half and also went close for Chelsea, but there was to be no breakthrough at either end.

Havertz turned the ball in from close range after Thiago Silva's shot had hit the post and cannoned into his path, but his left foot was adjudged to have been in an offside position.

Liverpool, which handed a full league debut to Stefan Bajcetic, survived another scare when Badiashile headed too close to Alisson from a few yards out.

The visitors turned to Mudryk before the hour mark after Cody Gakpo sent a number of attempts off target for Liverpool, and the big-money signing made a quick impact.

Some slick footwork allowed him to get a shot away, albeit into the side-netting, and an even better chance fell his way when failing to control a pass at the back post.

Shots on target proved hard to come by, though, with substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold also blazing over late on as the sides could not be separated in 90 minutes for a fifth successive meeting.