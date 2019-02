Leicester City confirmed the appointment of Brendan Rodgers as its new manager on a three-and-a-half year deal until 2022.

In the 46 year-old's last Premier League stint he took Liverpool to the brink of the title in 2014, before taking on the role at Celtic in 2015.

Meanwhile the defending SPFL champion has confirmed Neil Lennon's appointment as Rodgers's replacement until the end of the 2018-2019 season.