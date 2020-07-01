Introduced in the 78th minute for Jarrod Bowen, who had earlier set up goals for Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio, Yarmolenko coolly slotted home at the end of a swift counter-attack to stun Chelsea.

The vital result lifts David Moyes' side three points above the relegation zone, while Chelsea - for whom Willian scored twice, including a stunning free-kick - missed the chance to climb to third.

It is the first time the Hammers, which won the reverse fixture 1-0, have done the league double over the Blues since the 2002-2003 season, although they were somewhat ominously relegated in that campaign.