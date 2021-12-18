WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via Liverpool TV only on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Klopp has been vocal on the importance of people receiving the COVID-19 vaccination amid a significant rise in infections in the United Kingdom driven by the Omicron variant.

The Premier League schedule has been badly disrupted in the past week, with five out of six games postponed on Sunday (AEDT) because outbreaks within squads.

Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones were also suspected to have contracted the virus and missed the win over Newcastle United this week, although the Reds' clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday (AEDT) is still due to go ahead.

Vaccine take-up has been very strong within the Liverpool squad, and Klopp believes the logistical challenges of bringing in a player without any form of protection would be too great.

"We are not close to signing a player, but I thought about it and yes, it will be influential, definitely," he said.

"If a player is not vaccinated at all, he is a constant threat for all of us. He doesn't want to be a threat. It is not that he thinks: 'I don't care about the others.' But he is [a threat] and we have to find different scenarios.

"He has to change in a different dressing room, he has to eat in a different dining room, he has to sit in a different bus, he has to drive in a different car: from an organisational point of view, it gets really messy.

"If one [player] gets COVID and he [the unvaccinated player] was around him in the last four days, he will be in isolation. If we have to travel to a country to play international football, and we come back, he has to self-isolate. Of course, it is going to be influential. We have to do all these kinds of things, like building extra buildings for unvaccinated players, and it will not happen."

Liverpool goes into the game in north London in second place in the Premier League, having won eight consecutive games in all competitions.

It has won the past six league meetings with Spurs and lost just once in 17 such games, while the most recent league defeat suffered in the month of December was against Bournemouth five years ago.