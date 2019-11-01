Klopp rants about fixtures again November 1, 2019 21:57 1:41 min Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has again called on football's governing bodies to put players health first during another impassioned speech about the Reds' fixture schedule. Interviews Liverpool Football Premier League Jurgen Klopp Carabao Cup -Latest Videos 1:04 min Emery confronts Xhaka issue 1:00 min WTA Finals: Pliskova v Halep 1:00 min Coach Cahill calls beaten Halep a 'disgrace' 1:04 min Emery to leave Xhaka out of Arsenal squad 0:51 min Okocha calls his legendary goal scored on Kahn 2:20 min Barty reflects on Kvitova rout 1:12 min LaLiga: Getafe v Granada 1:30 min LaLiga: Mallorca v Osasuna 1:17 min Moreno stunner in vein as Eibar beats Villarreal 3:50 min Serie A: AC Milan v SPAL