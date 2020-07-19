Tottenham put a serious dent in Leicester City's Champions League hopes as its late-season resurgence under Jose Mourinho continued, Harry Kane scoring twice in a 3-0 win.

Spurs climbed above Wolves into sixth place in the table as they coasted to a fourth successive home triumph in the Premier League, their best run since moving into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After a brace away at Newcastle United last week, Kane's clinical finishing epitomised a ruthless performance from Mourinho's side, which exposed an opponent left shorthanded at the back due to injuries and suspension.

While the host is peaking towards the delayed conclusion of the 2019-2020 campaign, Leicester is in danger of dropping out of the top four at the wrong time.

The Foxes remain fourth for now on goal difference but have played a game more than nearest rivals Manchester United – their opponents in the final round of fixtures.

Brendan Rodgers's depleted team fell behind in unfortunate circumstances; Son Heung-min's right-footed shot was heading wide of the target before taking a deflection off James Justin to wrong-foot Kasper Schmeichel.

The visitor responded well to the early setback but only had itself to blame for conceding again in the 37th minute, carelessly caught short of numbers as Spurs countered quickly after dealing with a corner.

Lucas Moura's through-ball allowed Kane to steer a left-footed shot across the advancing Schmeichel and into the net.

The England striker used his right to add another before the half-time interval, sublimely curling home as Leicester failed to close down the space once he cut inside to open up a shooting opportunity.

An offside flag denied Kane a potential hat-trick but Spurs were able to coast through the second half with few concerns. In contrast, Rodgers and Leicester has plenty to ponder after this chastening defeat in the capital.