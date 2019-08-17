Lucas scored 19 seconds after coming on from the bench to level things up at 2-2, but Gabriel Jesus thought he had settled Sunday's (AEST) thriller in stoppage-time.

In scenes reminiscent of April's UEFA Champions League epic, however, City was denied a 16th straight league win when VAR (video assistant referee) spotted a handball by Aymeric Laporte.

City had hit the front through Raheem Sterling, with Sergio Aguero nudging the home side back ahead after Erik Lamela's equaliser.

With Bernardo Silva having hit the crossbar and Danny Rose making a goal-line clearance, City's misery was compounded when Jesus's would-be winner was chalked off.