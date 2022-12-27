Kai Havertz credited the "freedom" offered by Graham Potter as key to his positive performance after Chelsea snapped their winless streak against Bournemouth.

The Germany international scored one and assisted the other in a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge against Bournemouth, opening the scoring before setting up Mason Mount for the second.

It was Chelsea's first Premier League victory in six attempts but Havertz now has four goals under Potter in all competitions and is enjoying working with the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss.

"He gives me the freedom to do whatever I feel comfortable on the pitch," Havertz told Amazon Prime Sport.

"I like to play free and to be in the box. He gives me a lot of confidence.

"The win and the goals hopefully will [help]. It's an important win and we have to keep on winning.

"We need the points and we'll give it our best in the coming games."

Potter, who succeeded Thomas Tuchel in September, was in turn effusive in his praise of his players, although he lost Reece James to another injury and was waiting for a diagnosis.

"Credit to the players," Potter told BBC Sport.

"You're never sure how it'll go with the break we had. The attitude was fantastic and they tried their best.

"It was a deserved win. We had to hold on; Bournemouth made it competitive.

"It's a step forward for us as a team."