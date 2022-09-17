First-half goals from Jack Grealish and Haaland put the visitors in control, while Phil Foden sealed the points midway through the second half. Haaland has now scored in his first four Premier League away games, setting a new record.

Wolves played just less than an hour with a numerical disadvantage after Nathan Collins was shown a straight red card for a high challenge on Grealish.

Pep Guardiola's City side has now won each of the past five league meetings between the teams, netting 16 goals while conceding just three.

City scored five at Molineux in May and took just 55 seconds to break the deadlock this time, with Foden and Kevin De Bruyne combining during a swift counter before Grealish applied the finishing touch to the latter's cross.

Goncalo Guedes was denied from a tight angle at the other end before City doubled its lead in the 16th minute. Another quick break saw Bernardo Silva release Haaland, who drilled a low 20-yard shot beyond Jose Sa.

Wolves' task became even more difficult in the 33rd minute when Collins received his marching orders after clattering into Grealish.

The Premier League's lowest scorers this season with just three goals, the hosts had failed to net in the second half of their previous seven matches in the competition. True to form, they barely threatened after the break.

City took advantage by sealing the points in the 69th minute. Haaland and De Bruyne were involved in another sweeping counter by the visitors, with Foden flicking home the latter's perfectly-timed centre.