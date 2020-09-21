Gundogan tests positive for COVID-19 September 21, 2020 12:27 0:59 min Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for coronavirus. News Manchester City Premier League Ilkay Gundogan Coronavirus -Latest Videos 4:02 min Relive Lewy's famous five goals in nine minutes 1:02 min Bale praises Spurs after sealing return 25:52 min EFL Highlights Show - Episode 2 0:39 min Guardiola in awe of 'incredible' De Bruyne 4:20 min Zlatan brands himself 'Benjamin Button' 1:00 min Halep concerned by COVID cases at French Open 4:20 min Serie A: AC Milan v Bologna 1:31 min Premier League: Wolves v Manchester City 1:31 min Martinez saves spot kick to seal Aston Villa win 1:31 min De Bruyne dazzles as Man City tames Wolves