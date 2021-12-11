WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via Liverpool FC ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

after Tyrone Mings brought him down midway through the second half.

Liverpool dominated the game and Villa failed to register a shot on target, but might have had a late penalty of its own after a challenge from Alisson on former Reds striker Danny Ings.

The result is second-placed Liverpool's seventh win in a row in all competitions, keeping it one point behind Premier League leader Manchester City, which beat Wolverhampton Wanderers by a single penalty earlier in the day.

Gerrard was given a great reception by the fans who adored him during his outstanding career, and ultimately kept them happy by failing to get the result Villa was craving.

Salah's goal was his 21st of the season, and he has converted his past 15 penalties in the Premier League, with only Matt Le Tissier (23) scoring more in a row in the competition between January 1994 and April 2000.

The Egypt forward has either scored or assisted a goal in 14 consecutive Premier League appearances, just one off Jamie Vardy's record of 15 between August and December 2015.