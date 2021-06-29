Fernandinho is staying at Manchester City after signing a new one-year deal with the Premier League champion.

Since assuming the captaincy last summer his leadership has proved invaluable and, with another season to look forward to, he remains firmly focused on using his wealth of experience to help Pep Guardiola’s side.

I‘m delighted to sign another year for this wonderful club. Looking forward to continue my journey and to achieve many goals. I would like to thank God, my family, my teammates, the staff and a special thanks to our amazing fans who have supported me since day one.



CMON CITY 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/tWSxq20CC7 — Fernandinho (@fernandinho) June 29, 2021

“In my head and my mind, the job is not done yet,” he said.

“And so that's why I decided to stay here another year and try to help the team and the Club to achieve the goals that they're looking for. In my point of view, we can do that, there’s still places to improve and to get those targets. And obviously, for me and for my family it’s a pleasure to stay in Manchester for one more year.

“If I can keep doing the same way, leading them inside the pitch, off the pitch, to help them to improve and get better and to perform better during the games, I would be the happiest person there.