Everton v Burnley March 13, 2021 21:51 1:31 min Premier League: Everton v Burnley Highlights Burnley Everton Football Premier League -Latest Videos 3:54 min Serie A: Genoa v Udinese 4:07 min Serie A: Sassuolo v Hellas Verona 3:31 min Serie A: Benevento v Fiorentina 7:19 min Six Nations: Italy v Wales 4:02 min LaLiga: Getafe v Atletico Madrid 3:31 min Vlahovic hat-trick revives Fiorentina 1:31 min Premier League: Fulham v Manchester City 1:31 min Aguero ends drought as City beats Fulham 4:02 min Getafe frustrates Atletico in LaLiga title race 1:31 min Premier League: Everton v Burnley