The drone was spotted flying above the stadium in the 42nd minute of the match, with play subsequently halted by referee Michael Salisbury.

The players returned to their dressing rooms while several supporters left their seats as Southampton's safety officer surveyed the situation.

However, play resumed nine minutes later with the hosts looking for a victory that would lift them out of the relegation zone.

But that victory wouldn't be forthcoming as Ollie Watins netted a late winner to keep the Saints rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.