Leander Dendoncker secured a third successive victory with a single goal, but it was a contest only the most dedicated fans would have appreciated.

A dour first half passed with little incident, but Wolves upped the ante after the break with Adama Traore's introduction from the bench in the 60th minute making a difference.

The explosive winger played a role in the winner less than two minutes later, finding Raul Jimenez, whose brilliant pass subsequently picked out Jonny Castro on the edge of the box and he teed up Dendoncker, his left-footed effort finding the bottom-right corner.

Villa applied pressure towards the end but lacked cutting edge, the defeat robbing it of the chance to move out of the bottom three, while Wolves will stay fifth — two points behind Chelsea, which has played a game less — at least until United goes to Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday (AEST).