Pep Guardiola's side - aiming to reclaim the title it lost to Liverpool last term - was featuring for the first time in 2020-2021 due to its involvement in the previous campaign's UEFA Champions League knockout stage.

But City made up for lost time in a dominant first 45 minutes on Tuesday (AEST) as De Bruyne capitalised on a rash challenge to break the deadlock from the penalty spot, before Phil Foden added a stylish second.

Wolves, which did the double over City last season, enjoyed a better spell after the break and belatedly netted through Raul Jimenez, yet De Bruyne's tackle in the final seconds allowed Gabriel Jesus to strike a deflected clincher.