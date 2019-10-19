Crystal Palace v Manchester City October 19, 2019 20:54 1:30 min Premier League: Crystal Palace v Manchester City Highlights Crystal Palace Manchester City Football Raheem Sterling Premier League Gabriel Jesus David Silva -Latest Videos 1:30 min Rugby World Cup: England v Australia 1:30 min Wallabies wilt as England cruises into semis 4:34 min Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen 3:22 min LaLiga: Granada v Osasuna 4:19 min Ligue 1: Nice v Paris Saint-Germain 6:55 min Tomlin on target to deny high-flying Owls 6:55 min EFL Championship: Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesd 4:19 min Mbappe stars on return as PSG sees off Nice 0:30 min Clasico postponed, clubs ordered to pick new date 16:32 min Laurent Koscielny on life at Bordeaux