The first league meeting between the pair since 1947 was settled by a wonderful first-half strike from Chilwell, keeping Chelsea one point clear of Liverpool and two ahead of Manchester City at the summit.

Thomas Tuchel's side dominated possession throughout but did not force David Raya into a single save, with Chilwell's goal coming from its only shot on target.

Bryan Mbeumo twice hit the post but Chelsea did enough to become the first team in the history of the English Football League to win seven London derbies in succession.

After a tepid start, the game burst to life when Mbeumo rattled the upright in the 22nd minute and Chelsea went straight up the other end and scored through Romelu Lukaku, only for the offside flag to go up.

Timo Werner failed to make the most of a couple of openings before Chilwell's rasping effort fired Chelsea into a lead its dominance of the game deserved on the stroke of half-time.

Chances remained at a premium after the interval. Mateo Kovacic's wayward shot was the only effort on goal from either team before Tuchel introduced Mason Mount in the 65th minute.

Brentford pushed for an equaliser and Edouard Mendy kept out an Ivan Toney volley before Mbeumo struck the post once again in the 75th minute.

Mendy made another great save to deny Saman Ghoddos and the recovering Trevoh Chalobah cleared Christian Norgaard's follow-up off the line in the 84th minute.

Pontus Jansson was thwarted by Mendy's face before the goalkeeper tipped Norgaard's overhead kick on to the bar in stoppage-time as Chelsea valiantly clung on for all three points.

Chelsea entertains Malmo in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday (AEDT), while Brentford is not in action until the visit of Leicester City a week on Monday (AEDT).