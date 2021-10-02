WATCH full replays and more via Chelsea TV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Trevoh Chalobah headed in the opening goal after just nine minutes at Stamford Bridge before Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both had first-half finishes disallowed.

James Ward-Prowse levelled things up from the penalty spot just after the hour-mark but his day ended abruptly as he was dismissed for a dangerous challenge on Jorginho with 13 minutes left to play.

Werner proved the late hero as he sneaked in at the back post to turn home Cesar Azpilicueta's low cross and Ben Chilwell added a late third to move the host two points clear at the summit.

Werner drilled the first chance of the contest into Alex McCarthy's legs but the goalkeeper was powerless to stop the opener five minutes later.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek latched onto Chilwell's corner to flick towards the back post where the unmarked Chalobah produced a simple diving header to score his second goal at home with just his second shot.

Ward-Prowse almost responded immediately for the visitors, but his half-volley angled narrowly wide before Theo Walcott inexplicably headed wide from point-blank range.

Lukaku then saw his left-footed strike ruled out for offside before Werner's headed goal was overturned for Cesar Azpilicueta's foul on Kyle Walker-Peters in the build-up.

Valentino Livramento came back to haunt his old side after the interval as he induced a foul from Chilwell to win a penalty, which Ward-Prowse duly tucked into the bottom-left corner.

Werner seemed a certainty to restore the hosts' lead but McCarthy raced out to produce an excellent stop before Ward-Prowse was sent off – after the consultation of the video assistant referee (VAR) – for a reckless tackle on Jorginho.

Chelsea eventually made its numerical advantage count as Azpilicueta found space on the right to drill across for Werner to tap-in from close range.

Chilwell then added gloss to the result after Lukaku and Azpilicueta had hit the woodwork to volley home despite the best efforts of McCarthy.