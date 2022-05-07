WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAYS and more via Chelsea TV on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Todd Boehly, who leads the consortium that will complete a takeover later this month for £4.25 billion ($7.5 billion), was in attendance at Stamford Bridge as Romelu Lukaku scored his first Premier League goals since a 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on 30 December (AEST) to put the hosts 2-0 up before the hour mark.

Substitute Trinaco set up a dramatic finale, though, with a sumptuous goal 11 minutes from full-time.

Coady then popped up in the seventh minute of stoppage-time to head home Chiquinho's cross and seal the most unlikely of points for the visitors.

Timo Werner thought he had given Chelsea the lead shortly after the half-hour mark, yet his strike was ruled out for a push on Romain Saiss.

The Blues were denied again seven minutes before the interval when Ruben Loftus-Cheek's close-range finish was chalked off for offside following a lengthy VAR (video assistant referee) review.

Lukaku put the hosts ahead in the 56th minute, the Belgium international slotting home from the spot after he had been brought down in the area by Saiss.

His second came just 138 seconds later courtesy of a whipped strike from 20 yards after he had been played in by Christian Pulisic's pass.

Trincao thundered a wonderful strike into Edouard Mendy's top-right corner from just outside the area in the 79th minute to reduce the deficit.

Coady then sent the travelling supporters into raptures with a close-range header deep into stoppage-time.